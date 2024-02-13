Jillian Harris joins breakfast club at Springvalley Middle School

Photo: Contributed Tori Wesszer (second from left) and Jillian Harris (second from right) stopped by Springvalley Middle School to support the Break Club Canada program.

Students, staff and volunteers at Springvalley Middle School got a special visit from a local TV personality and social media influencer.

Jillian Harris of Bachelorette and Love It or List It fame, along with dietician Tori Wesszer, stopped by the school recently to help serve up meals as part of the Breakfast Club of Canada program.

Harris and Wesszer recently released their second cookbook Fraiche Food Fuller Hearts.

They were moved by Breakfast Club Canada’s mission to ensure no child starts their day on an empty stomach. To show their support, they will be donating $15 for every sale of The Jilly Box’s Fraiche Food Fuller Hearts Collection, a specially curated collection of kitchen items available through The Jilly Box website.

The breakfast club helps over 17,000 children in 300 breakfast programs across British Columbia.