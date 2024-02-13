Environmental protection officer recommends another fine for Kelowna-area fruit packer

Photo: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy An inspection found a failed wastewater treatment system at the Sandher Fruit Packers facility.

An environmental protection officer with the BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy is recommending a fine against Sandher Fruit Packers.

The plant along Old Vernon Road in the Ellison area was inspected on Jan. 8 in response to a complaint.

Castanet also heard from several residents of the Scotty Creek area who were concerned about a smell coming from the vicinity of the plant. A resident shared a video he took showing foamy water flowing from a manhole cover and into a nearby ditch.

According to a report by the environmental protection officer, effluent was coming from the fruit washing and packing process. The runoff from a failed wastewater treatment system was collecting in a disposal field.

The plant manager confirmed to ministry staff that plans are in the works to use the southwest corner of the property for a new disposal field.

The report notes that while Sandhers submitted an application in February 2023 requesting authorization for discharge from the facility, there is currently no authorization in place. A letter sent to the fruit packer in September of last year noted that the submission window for the final application package will expire on March 4, 2024. As of January 31, a search of the ministry’s database showed the company’s final submission package had not been received.

“Sandhers had been found discharging wastewater into a failing septic system and an unlined lagoon while operating without an authorization under Environmental Management Act during four previous inspections,” wrote the inspector. “Sandhers, despite previous inspection reports, has not ceased operations to prevent introducing waste into the environment and has continued to discharge waste.”

In August 2022, the plant was issued a $32,000 administrative penalty for discharging wastewater via an unauthorized septic system and disposal field.

The latest non-compliance has been referred for an administrative monetary penalty. The size of that penalty is still to be determined.