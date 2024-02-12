’Possible weapons’ prompted tactical police response in Kelowna

Madison Reeve

A heavy police response in a downtown Kelowna neighbourhood Sunday night was prompted by a report of a weapon.

The Kelowna RCMP and its tactical Emergency Response Team were dispatched to the 500-block of Coronation Avenue after a “possible weapons call” around 4 p.m.

Nearby residents shared images of police cruisers and ERT vehicles on the scene for hours. A drone was spotted flying overhead, while witnesses reported hearing police use a loudspeaker to tell someone inside a residence to come out. A police dog team was also dispatched to the scene.

In the end, RCMP say there was no concern for public safety and the incident has been resolved. No further details will be released.