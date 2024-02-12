Golden wedding anniversary capped with Lake Life Lottery win for Kelowna couple

Photo: Contributed John and Sherry Gulley.

A Kelowna couple celebrating 50 years of marriage got quite the gift when they learned they had won the Lake Life Lottery $1.37 million grand prize package, which includes a fully-furnished dream home in Quail’s Landing.

John and Sherry Gulley got the call on January 11 and it stopped them in their tracks.

“I was in absolute disbelief,” chuckles John. “Tammie from the YMCA had to spend a good five minutes convincing me because I was so incredulous – I just couldn’t believe it!”

The Gulleys celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in 2023 and have called Kelowna home for the past decade, having lived in many cities throughout the province before choosing Kelowna as their permanent home.

“We began our journey fifty years ago with almost nothing," reflects Sherry. "Through years of hard work and countless relocations for the sake of our family's opportunities, this unexpected blessing is a beautiful addition to our shared adventure."

The Gulleys have close ties to community health. John’s father was a physician and his mother was a nurse, and Sherry has several cousins who work at Kelowna General Hospital. The couple is happy to support the YMCA of Southern Interior BC and the KGH Foundation through the Lake Life Lottery.

“We’ve supported other home lotteries, but this one is special because it is local, and the two causes are so important for our community,” says John Gulley.

All funds raised from the Lake Life Lottery stay in the Interior of B.C., supporting physical, social and mental health initiatives through the KGH Foundation and the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

The Gulleys won the grand prize but Kamloops resident Hayley Green also celebrated a significant win, more than $235,000 in the lotto's 50/50 draw.

“Even after looking at the email and matching the tickets, it was still hard to believe,” says Green. “In terms of impacting our lives, it makes dreams of travelling a reality – it just feels like more things are possible now.”

More prizes are up for grabs, with $91,000 in cash prizes, including a $29,000 Leap Year draw, still to be handed out. Ticket purchasers will be notified directly and all winners are listed at lakelifelottery.ca.