Denim on the Diamond announces headliners for three-day Kelowna music festival

Photo: Thick as Thieves Entertainment

A wide range of critically acclaimed musical acts will be taking to the stage this summer when Denim on the Diamond returns to the plate for the sixth time.

Grammy-nominated Tyler Hubbard, who was part of award-winning duo Florida Georgia line, will headline this year’s Thick as Thieves Entertainment event, which will be held Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at Kelowna’s City Park.

Hubbard will hit the stage on Saturday night, performing many Florida Georgia Line hits as well as his own chart toppers, including 5 Foot 9 and Dancin’ in the Country.

Friday night’s kickoff will feature—for the first time—an all-female lineup of musical talent, led by Grammy-nominated K.Flay and Bishop Briggs. Jamie Fine and LOLO will also perform.

Another Grammy nominee will headline the final night of the festival. Icelandic rocker KALEO, whose hit Way Down We Go has generated more than a billion streams, will take the stage after Juno Indigenous artist of the year nominee Aysanabee, and Philadelphia blues/rock group Mo Lowda & the Humble.

“We’re thrilled to bring Denim on the Diamond back to City Park for another year of incredible music and unforgettable moments,” Thick as Thieves co-owner Mitch Carefoot said in a press release.

“This year’s lineup is a testament to the diverse and dynamic nature of the music scene, and we can’t wait to see the crowd rocking their denim attire and enjoying this memorable weekend.”

More artists will be announced in the coming months.

Those who joined the waiting list are now able to purchase their tickets now, while the rest of the public will have to wait until Friday (Feb. 16).

More information about Denim on the Diamond can be found on its website here.