RCMP close Rutland Road due to multiple crashes

Photo: Rob Gibson Emergency services close section of Rutland Road between Mugford Road and Hartman Road Monday morning.

The Kelowna RCMP has closed a stretch of Rutland Road this morning.

A news release says Rutland Road is closed from Leathead Road to Hartman Road, in both directions, due to multiple vehicle collisions. Emergency vehicles are on the scene and the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

One witness says there are six smashed cars outside Rutland Middle School.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Parents who need to drop off their kids at the middle school or Rutland Senior Secondary can use Dodd Road as an alternate route.

Rain was falling this morning on top of snow yesterday with temperatures hovering near zero.