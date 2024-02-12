Injuries reported after several vehicles involved in multi-scene crash on Rutland Road

Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.

Police closed a section of Rutland Road on Monday after multiple vehicles and people were hit by a male suspect driving a vehicle.

Police say the incident happened around 7 a.m., involving at least four cars, multiple bikes, and multiple people.

Kelowna RCMP say one suspect, a man, has been arrested.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera says the suspect was "driving at a high rate of speed."

"We received several calls about a motor vehicle collision that started about three blocks down Rutland Road... unfortunately hitting multiple people and multiple vehicles."

Const. Della-Paolera says everyone involved in the crash has been taken to the hospital.

A crash scene investigation and BC Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

Police believe Rutland Road will be closed for the majority of the day.

"We are asking parents to pick up their students at alternate sites because the front of the schools is going to be shut down for the day," Della-Paolera added.

Photo: Madison Reeve

UPDATE 9:35 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP have arrested one man following an incident on Rutland Road early Monday morning.

RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera says a man was "driving at a high rate of speed" on Rutland Road heading toward McCurdy Road East at approximately 7 a.m. Monday.

Police tape has now gone up from Mugford Road to Hartman Road and police believe that portion of Rutland will be closed for most of the day.

Eyewitness reports indicate a silver SUV was seen turning off Highway 33 and heading towards McCurdy Road. Multiple witnesses say a cyclist was hit by the speeding SUV on Rutland Road. The total number of people hurt in the incident is not known.

RCMP says multiple vehicles and people were struck during this incident.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Photo: Rob Gibson Emergency services close section of Rutland Road between Mugford Road and Hartman Road Monday morning.

ORIGINAL 8:00 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP has closed a stretch of Rutland Road this morning.

A news release says Rutland Road is closed from Leathead Road to Hartman Road, in both directions, due to multiple vehicle collisions. Emergency vehicles are on the scene and the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

One witness says there are six smashed cars outside Rutland Middle School.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Parents who need to drop off their kids at the middle school or Rutland Senior Secondary can use Dodd Road as an alternate route.

Rain was falling this morning on top of snow yesterday with temperatures hovering near zero.