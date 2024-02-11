Large RCMP response focused on Coronation Avenue in downtown Kelowna part of ongoing investigation

Madison Reeve

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP confirms that the operation in the 500-block of Coronation Avenue is part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say there is no concern for public safety, however the public is being asked to stay clear of the area until further notice.

More RCMP resources have arrived at the scene.

UPDATE 7:02 p.m.

A reporter on the scene has heard flash bangs at St. Paul Street and Coronation Avenue. Officers are believed to be focusing on one residence.

Police now have their guns drawn close to the residence.

Police have been heard over their loud speaker telling anyone in the residence in question to come out.

UPDATE 6:37 p.m.

A police presence continues to grow at an incident in downtown Kelowna

Police dogs are now on scene at St. Paul Street and Coronation Avenue.

Police appear to be focusing on one residence at this time.

UPDATE 6:09 p.m.

St. Paul Street and Coronation Avenue is closed in both directions due to a police incident Sunday evening.

Emergency Response Team have arrived on scene. The details of the incident are still not known.

About 10 RCMP cruisers are on scene alongside ERT.

Kelowna RCMP are advising people to avoid the area.

ORIGINAL 5:41 p.m.

Multiple Kelowna RCMP members have swarmed St Paul Street in downtown Kelowna.

A Castanet viewer has sent in video from their apartment that shows roughly seven RCMP cruisers along St. Paul and Cawston Avenue.

The cause of the police presence is unknown at this time.

Castanet has requested more details from the Kelowna RCMP.