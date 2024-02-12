Environment Canada forecasts snow, sun, clouds for week ahead

Madison Reeve

It's going to be a mixed bag of weather this week across the Thompson Okanagan.

Monday should be the only snowy day of the week.

According to Environment Canada, roughly two to four centimetres will fall Sunday night into Monday morning.

The day will reach a high of 5 C. The overnight low will drop down to -4 C.

Tuesday will see sunshine for the majority of the day with a high of 3 C. The evening will dip down to -8 C.

Wednesday and Thursday will also see sun with a high of -1 C. Overnight the temperature will drop down to -9 C with cloudy periods.

Both Friday and Saturday should see cloudy periods with a high of 1 C.

