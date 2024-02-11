Early morning house fire in Rutland extinguished by firefighters

Photo: Mike Biden - file photo

A home in Rutland caught fire in the early morning hours of Sunday.

At about 2 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department was called out to a structure fire on the 700 block of Matt Road.

“Upon arrival crews reported heavy smoke and flames coming from a window on the second floor,” said KFD Platoon Captain Micah Volk in a press release.

“Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, and complete a search to ensure all occupants were out of the building. The fire was contained to the initial home and did not spread to other nearby homes.”

Volk says the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.