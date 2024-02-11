Asking price for two-bedroom rent in Central Okanagan falls yet again

Photo: Contributed

The average asking price for two-bedroom rent in the Central Okanagan has dropped for the fifth time in the last six months.

According to Castanet classifieds stats, the asking price in January was $2,157 for two bedrooms. That was down from December’s mark of $2,204.

The two-bedroom average also dropped every month from August to November.

Meanwhile, the average asking price for a one-bedroom apartment increased from December to January. Last month’s mark was $1,589, which was up $19 from the previous month.

The two-bedroom statistics were based on 106 listings, while the one-bedroom average came from 56 advertisements.