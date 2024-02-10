Avant Brands brings back first chief financial officer to help guide growth

Photo: LinkedIn Jeremy Wright

What’s old is new again at Avant Brands.

The Kelowna cannabis company has brought back Jeremy Wright to serve as its interim chief financial officer. He is replacing Miguel Martinez, who has resigned to pursue other opportunities. Martinez will remain in his role until March 19.

Wright was the CFO at Avant between September 2017 and August 2019, when the company was known as GTEC Holdings.

“On behalf of the company’s board of directors and management team, we would like to thank our outgoing CFO, Miguel Martinez, for his many contributions to Avant,” Avant founder and CEO Norton Singhavon said in a press release.

“Miguel’s experience in agriculture and cannabis added significant value and insights over the past few quarters. We wish Miguel all the best in his future endeavours.”

Wright comes back to the company he helped grow, as he was deeply involved in the company’s initial long-term strategy. That included playing a role in the company’s raising of more than $45 million during his two-year tenure.

“As the founding CFO for Avant, Jeremy is ideally suited to assist the company on achieving its global objectives,” Singhavon said. “Jeremy’s expertise in financing, along with his contacts in the global capital markets, will play a pivotal role as Avant seeks to establish itself as a dominant operator within the ultra-premium cannabis segment.

“We are excited to have Jeremy rejoin the team and look forward to working with him again.”

Avant also announced this week it will be sending more of its product around the world. It has consummated four export agreements over the last eight weeks, bringing its total to 11. All of those agreements involve Israel, Australia and Germany.

“Export is proving to be our fastest growing sales channel in both (fiscal year) 2023 and (fiscal year) 2024,” Avant founder and CEO Norton Singhavon said in a press release. “We are confident that ongoing growth in international cannabis markets will continue to provide robust demand for our premium cannabis.”

Avant is also pursuing international trademark licensing agreements focused on its flagship BLK MKT brand, which would build its exposure in international markets.