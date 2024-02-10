Kelowna Chamber of Commerce voting begins to determine new board

Photo: LinkedIn (L to R): Derek Gratz, Maryse Harvey and Patrick Bobyn.

Maryse Harvey will be the next chairperson of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce board of directors, but the group now needs to figure out who will serve with her.

Electronic voting for new board directors has begun and will continue until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16. Chamber members as of Jan. 5 have received emails with instructions to vote for up to 11 of 23 candidates. The results will be announced on Feb. 21.

The chamber’s annual general meeting will be held on Thursday, April 4, at Ramada by Wyndham Kelowna.

Directors are elected for a one-year term, and may be re-elected and serve up to eight consecutive years.

Officers elected by acclamation on Feb. 1 were Harvey, who owns MH2 Advisory Services and served as vice-president last year, vice-chairman Derek Gratz of UBCO and secretary Patrick Bobyn, a partner at Pushor Mitchell.

“We have a strong list of candidates before our membership,” outgoing chairman Dan Price said in a press release. “The chamber has played a key role over the past two years as our local businesses and organizations continue to recover from the economic blows dealt to them by the pandemic.

“Our current strategic plan ensures we enter 2024-25 on a strong organizational note, with strong directors and skilled staff to ensure our chamber continues to thrive.”