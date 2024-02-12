Applications being accepted for sixth annual Okanagan Angel Summit

Photo: Accelerate Okanagan

Applications are now being accepted for the sixth annual Okanagan Angel Summit.

The eight-week pitch program guides Okanagan-based investors and Western Canadian startups through the capital-raising process. It’s an opportunity for both new businesses to receive an investment of up to $200,000 and for investors to learn all about the world of angel investing.

The summit will take place from April 2 to May 23, when the grand finale will be held at Kelowna’s Innovation Centre.

Startups can get the early-bird application fee of $75 before until March 8, with an additional $200 required if their company makes it to the final 24. Applications are open now and will close March 24.

The 24 finalists will be cut to 12 after three-minute pitches, a networking event and due diligence training. The last dozen will deliver 10-minute pitches, and then the six finalists will be chosen.

The finalists will deliver five-minute pitches at the grand finale in front of a live audience at Innovation Centre, and the investors will take an hour or so to pick the winner.

More information about the sixth annual Okanagan Angel Summit can be found on its website here.