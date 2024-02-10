Highway 33 reopened after head-on collision in Joe Rich area Saturday morning

Photo: Contributed A serious crash in the early morning hours of Saturday has closed Highway 33.

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.

Highway 33 has now been reopened in both directions, after a serious three-vehicle crash closed the highway for close to 10 hours Saturday morning.

DriveBC advises drivers to "reduce speed watch for crews and equipment working" in the area.

A red pickup truck and blue sedan are believed to have collided head-on, while a white SUV was also involved, at about 1 a.m. Saturday. The crash occurred near Peregrine and Philpott roads.

The condition of those involved in the crash is not clear at this time.

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.

One of the first people who came upon Saturday morning's Highway 33 crash described the scene as “brutal.”

Three vehicles were involved in the crash that has closed a section of the highway in the Joe Rich area all morning.

One man, who asked to remain anonymous, was driving down from Big White at about 1 a.m. when he came upon the crash. He said it appeared a red truck and blue sedan had collided head-on, and a white SUV was unable to stop in time and collided with them as well.

“We could still see smoke coming out of the red truck, gas was still spilling out,” the witness said.

The man, along with a nearby resident, tried to help the people involved as best as they could. He said the man in the red truck was initially unconscious and bleeding out of his mouth, but he came to and was able to speak with them a little bit.

A passenger in the blue sedan, which ended up on its side in the ditch, was able to get out of the vehicle, but the driver was trapped and his legs appeared to have been crushed.

“The hood went through the windshield ... it was crazy to think, if the hood would have moved a few more centimetres, it would have chopped his head off,” the man said.

The witness says the two men in the white SUV appeared to get out relatively unscathed.

He says an off-duty Joe Rich firefighter came by the scene, and the nearby fire crews arrived shortly thereafter, followed by paramedics and police. The witness left the scene just before 4 a.m.

“I haven't been able to sleep, I'm just wondering if everyone's OK,” he said.

The condition of all those involved is not clear at this time. The highway remains closed as police investigate.

UPDATE: 6:50 a.m.

It appears that Highway 33 won't be opening any time soon following a serious crash early Saturday morning.

In a press release, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera says the multi-vehicle crash is severe, and the police investigation is ongoing.

"Due to the severity of this collision and the ongoing investigation, the RCMP are advising that Hwy 33 has been closed in both directions until this part of the investigation has been concluded," he said.

Const. Della-Paolera says police were first called to the scene, near Peregrine and Philpott roads, at about 1 a.m. Saturday. A Castanet reader said the incident was a head-on collision.

Police suggest those needing to travel from Kelowna to Rock Creek should travel through Osoyoos. The highway closure also blocks access to Big White from Kelowna, and those looking to get to the resort will need to come from the south.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

A serious crash has closed Highway 33 east of Kelowna Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at about 1 a.m. between Three Forks and Philpott roads, just before the Joe Rich Community Hall.

The highway has been completely closed in both directions ever since.

One Castanet reader who was in the area described the incident as a "bad accident" and said the crash involved a head-on collision.

The closure has blocked access to those looking to get to Big White from Kelowna this morning. It's not clear when the highway is expected to reopen.