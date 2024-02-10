Head-on collision closes Highway 33 in Joe Rich area Saturday morning

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 6:50 a.m.

It appears that Highway 33 won't be opening any time soon following a serious crash early Saturday morning.

In a press release, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera says the multi-vehicle crash is severe, and the police investigation is ongoing.

"Due to the severity of this collision and the ongoing investigation, the RCMP are advising that Hwy 33 has been closed in both directions until this part of the investigation has been concluded," he said.

Const. Della-Paolera says police were first called to the scene, near Peregrine and Philpott roads, at about 1 a.m. Saturday. A Castanet reader said the incident was a head-on collision.

Police suggest those needing to travel from Kelowna to Rock Creek should travel through Osoyoos. The highway closure also blocks access to Big White from Kelowna, and those looking to get to the resort will need to come from the south.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

A serious crash has closed Highway 33 east of Kelowna Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at about 1 a.m. between Three Forks and Philpott roads, just before the Joe Rich Community Hall.

The highway has been completely closed in both directions ever since.

One Castanet reader who was in the area described the incident as a "bad accident" and said the crash involved a head-on collision.

The closure has blocked access to those looking to get to Big White from Kelowna this morning. It's not clear when the highway is expected to reopen.