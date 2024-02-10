Kelowna gets ready for Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is nearly here and many different spots around Kelowna want to make sure you’re all set to go for the big day.

Dakoda’s Sports Bar and Grill is expecting to be busy.

“We’ve had a lot of phone calls and they keep coming every day. We have stopped taking reservations, but we are a pretty big place, so we’ve still got lots of room, just make sure you get here early and you should be able to get a seat,” said manager Shauna Flynn.

“We’ve got prizes to give away, we’ve got the football squares for gambling, we’ve got Keno and poker and 50/50 draws... Great drink specials going on, it’s just going to be a lot of fun.”

More and more people have been rushing to their nearest sports store for merchandise, including Player’s Choice Sports Cards and Collectibles.

“We do have helmets, we have jerseys, these team sets just came in, so these are super affordable, especially for kids," said Kate Jenion with Player’s Choice.

"If you’re looking to just pick up your favourite team, we have most of the teams here, and then we do have other football cards as well. If you have a favourite player, we can usually find you a card of them or pick up a box or a pack."

Football fans in Kelowna seem torn on who’s going to win Super Bowl 48, but the general consensus is that San Francisco comes in as the underdog.

“They are definitely on a roll, so my daughter is going to hate me, but I’m cheering for KC," said Jenion.

And fans are just as conflicted about Taylor Swift, who has pulled a whole new segment of population into the sport through her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Our family generally likes Taylor Swift. I love her, I think she’s a lot of fun and I think it’s great she’s going and cheering on her boyfriend," Jenion said.

"Definitely there has been lots of media around it, but hey, there’s always going to be that, especially around such a big star."

Super Bowl 48 goes down on Sunday, with the game starting at 3:30 p.m.