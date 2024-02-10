Kelowna bookkeeper convicted in $1.35-million fraud case has mistrial application dismissed

Photo: Facebook Carey Earl

Despite her attempt to have a mistrial declared Friday, a Kelowna woman convicted of defrauding her employer of $1.35 million will face sentencing in April.

Friday morning, Carey Earl brought forth a mistrial application in Kelowna court, after a jury convicted her of fraud over $5,000 last November for stealing an alleged $1.35 million from her employer over an eight-year period while she worked as a bookkeeper.

The application revolved around the following message that one of the 12 jurors in the case sent to Crown prosecutor Jessica Saris on LinkedIn eight days after the jury convicted Earl.

“We technically do not know each other but I was a juror on the Carey Earl trial. It was a fascinating experience perhaps because I’m a crime junky who apparently loves forensic accounting. I’m not sure if we’re allowed to speak now that the trial is over but if we are, I’d love to meet you for coffee one day to chat. I thought you did a great job but personally identified some gaps that could be helpful to you in future cases. I would only be speaking from my opinion and not what happened in the jury room, but totally understand if this isn’t allowed. Look forward to hearing from you, happy Friday.”

Saris responded, saying further discussion about the case between them would be “improper.” The following business day, Saris sent screenshots of the exchange to Earl’s defence counsel, Mark Chui.

Juror accused of bias

During Friday’s hearing, Chui argued the message showed that the juror was possibly biased against Earl, and he asked Justice Gordon Weatherill to declare a mistrial in the case. In the alternative, Chui sought an order that the juror be brought in for further questioning about why they had sent the message.

Chui had argued that if Justice Weatherill was not prepared to call a mistrial, gathering further details about the juror’s feelings on the matter would be important for a potential appeal in the case.

In opposing the application, Crown prosecutor Andrew McLean said the judge had no jurisdiction to call a mistrial based on the circumstances in this case.

In addition, McLean noted that jury deliberations and the reasoning behind juror’s decisions are protected in Canada under the common law “jury secrecy rule,” and he said the information Earl was seeking through a juror inquiry is prohibited under that rule.

McLean added that “there’s absolutely nothing in this communication that will give the Court of Appeal concern that this juror was unable to carry out their oath, or that a reasonable member of the public would have that concern.”

Ultimately, Justice Weatherill agreed with McLean and dismissed Earl’s application entirely.

Eight years of fraud

Earl worked as a bookkeeper for Access Human Resources from 2006 to 2018. The company provides support services for people with disabilities and it's funded entirely by the provincial government through Community Living BC.

The Crown alleged she stole $1.35 million from the company from 2011 until she was fired in 2018. This included $848,318 to pay off her own credit cards and $206,347 to pay her son, who testified he had never worked for Access.

During the trial, the jury heard how Earl went on several luxurious vacations starting in 2012, including one trip to Las Vegas, in which she and her husband racked up $20,000 in spending.

Heading to sentencing

Following the decision, Access Executive Director Cliff Andrusko said Earl was simply “grasping at straws” with Friday’s application, and he was relieved that the matter will finally progress to sentencing.

A sentencing date has now been set for April 19. Earl remains out of custody for the time being, and she appeared during Friday’s hearing by way of video.

In addition to the criminal matter, Andrusko also has a pending civil case against Earl, in which he alleges Earl stole $1.8 million from his company. In a formal response to the civil claim filed in February 2019, Earl denied the allegations.

That civil matter has effectively been on hold while the criminal matter is ongoing. The civil allegations have not been proven in court.