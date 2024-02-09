Crash snarls traffic in Kelowna at Dilworth Dr. and Leckie Rd.

Photo: Contributed

A two-vehicle incident has snarled traffic at the intersection of Dilworth Dr. and Leckie Rd. in Kelowna Friday afternoon.

Castanet received a news tip at approximately 3:30 p.m. that two cars had crashed, causing one car to crash over the median while the other vehicle was forced up onto the sidewalk only to be stopped by a snowbank.

While traffic is backed up in all directions, the witness on scene tells Castanet an ambulance had arrived and was caring for the people involved.

The family of one vehicle seemed to be alright, while an elderly lady in the other car appeared to have taken the brunt of the impact, appearing "a little bumped and bruised," said the witness.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash and traffic delays are expected in the area until clean up is completed.