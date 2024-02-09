Curling Canada starts sock drive for Kelowna curler who lost home in McDougall Creek wildfire

Photo: Brian Lyall Team Rempel from the Kelowna Curling Club is competing at the 2024 Canadian Under-18 Curling Championships in Ottawa.

A team from the Kelowna Curling Club competing at the under-18 national championships has grabbed the attention of Curling Canada, but not for it’s play.

One member of Team Rempel is getting noticed for her socks.

Curling Canada did a feature story on Gwyneth Jones, whose family home was destroyed in the McDougall Creek wildfire last August. While her dad, a volunteer firefighter, managed to save her curling broom and shoes before the fire swept through, she lost her collection of colourful socks that she wears when curling.

When Curling Canada event manager Robyn Mattie heard the story, she put out a call to the 42 teams competing this week at the 2024 Canadian Under-18 Curling Championships to help Jones replace her collection.

They responded with a flood of donations. Jones has received more than 50 pairs.

Coach Brian Lyall says curlers are still walking up to her with socks. He says she’s been joking about getting a “sock closet” when the Jones family home is rebuilt.

Team Rempel is one of two squads representing BC at the nationals. Made up of skip Meghan Rempel, Parker Rempel at third, Jones as second and Ella Walker as lead, they are one of the youngest teams at the event.

Lyall says they are 2 - 6 going into their final game Saturday morning.

The other BC team at the event, skipped by defending U18 provincial champion Erin Fitzgibbons, has a 4-and-2 record.

