Kelowna Gospel Mission thrift store adds online option

Photo: Contributed A group of Okanagan College students and their professor pose with staff from the Kelowna Gospel Mission.

People across Canada can now shop at a Kelowna charity thrift store.

A group of students in the Bachelor of Business Administration program at Okanagan College helped the Kelowna Gospel Mission create a new online thrift store portal. It specializes in unique, vintage and collectible items.

It evolved out of a team project assigned by Electronic Commerce professor Rishi Bhardwaj.

“Our professor offered students the choice of either developing and designing a Shopify store for a business that they personally own, a fictional business, or the option of volunteering with Kelowna’s Gospel Mission to create an e-commerce store for their thrift store. So, myself and my three other classmates, we enthusiastically chose the option of collaborating with the KGM,” explained recent grad Carolyn Kont, who worked on the project along with classmates Greta Friesen, Alissa Remulla, and Viviane Kleineniggenkemper.

Some of the items up for grabs include an original Furby, a Vancouver Canucks jersey, a vintage Hudson’s Bay flag and Don Cherry and Ron MacLean Bobbleheads.

Kont says the aim is to attract collectors from across Canada.

“They’re kind of just more niche items, where they are a bit more expensive. There are some designer item, some vintage collector items. It’s maybe not what the typical thrifter goes in expecting to find and maybe it’s someone searching for it online. It’s a bit more of a specific customer that they’re targeting for some of these items,” she said, noting it’s reaching a very broad audience.

“It’s great to help spread the word about Kelowna Gospel Mission and all that they do and also raise money for helping the homelessness in our community.”