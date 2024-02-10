Donations to Kelowna group down as poll finds fewer Canadians support government help for Ukraine

Photo: Madison Reeve A large crowd turned out for a Kelowna rally in support of Ukraine in March 2022, shortly after the Russian invasion began.

A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute finds a growing number of Canadians think this country has given “too much support” to Ukraine.

The online survey of more than 1,600 adults was conducted between January 29 and January 31. It found 25 per cent of those polled believe Canada is doing too much to assist Ukraine in its fight against the Russian Invasion, up from 13 per cent in May 2022. Over the same time, the number who said this country is not doing enough fell from 38 per cent to 19 per cent.

The findings are troubling but not surprising to the founder of Kelowna Stands With Ukraine. He believes there’s more than one reason for the drop in support, including the Russian propaganda machine.

“For example, according to University of Calgary research, 25 per cent of tweets in Canada originate from Russia,” says Denys Storozhuk.

“They are very good with propaganda. They learned a lot from Dr. Goebbels and they do change public opinion. And, of course, the bleed from American far-right media is also pretty noticeable,” he adds.

The Angus Reid poll discovered that the number of respondents following news of the conflict closely has dropped from 66 to 45 per cent since May of 2022.

As the two year anniversary of the Russian invasion approaches, Storozhuk says it’s important to understand how much Canada actually contributes to Ukraine.

“It’s about $120 per person, per year, per one Canadian. That’s how much Canada commits to Ukraine in help, which is a very tiny amount considering that Ukraine takes all the full-blown force of (the) Russian army and essentially protecting freedom and democracy all around the world this way.”

Storozhuk says that as the war drags on, the death toll mounts on both sides.

“We should remember that every day thousands of people die, every day. Thousands of Ukrainians, thousands of Russians, so how long could this be? Ukraine won’t give up. It’s a question of life or death for Ukrainians.”

He adds that freedom is more important than life for many in his homeland.

Locally, more people displaced by the conflict are starting to arrive in the Okanagan, especially in light of the fact that March 31, 2024 is the last day to enter Canada under the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel (CUAET).

Storozhuk says those who were granted a visa and decided to stay in Ukraine are now changing their minds and coming here so they don’t miss the CUAET deadline. That’s putting pressure on local agencies like Kelowna Stands With Ukraine. He says they are running out of household supplies at the free store in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine will be holding a candlelight vigil at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church on February 24, beginning at 5 p.m., to mark two years since the start of the war.

Another local group, The Bravery Foundation, is co-sponsoring a special showing of a Ukrainian movie at the Grand 10 Cinema in Kelowna later this month. Tickets for the February 22 showing of My Carpathian Grandpa are available here.