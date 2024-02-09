Kelowna home broken into while owners slept, RCMP have three men in custody

Photo: Marty Cleveland Sign posted in front of Cleveland home on Swaisland Rd. in the Lower Mission.

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a break-in on Swaisland Road in Kelowna early Friday morning.

Marty Cleveland was so upset he made a sign and put it up on his front lawn this morning.

"Someone broke into our truck in Lower Mission at 2:44 a.m. They used the garage opener to get into our house and stole our quad, while we were sleeping," said Cleveland.

The front lawn sign says the culprits also made off with his dog, but Cleveland says he has since found his dog wandering down the street.

"I just ran into a lady who was reading the sign. And I guess she chased three guys away from her house this morning. She followed them and phoned the cops. And I guess the cops went and found these guys," Cleveland says.

Kelowna RCMP says they have three male suspects in custody.

"After receiving a report from a concerned citizen about suspicious activity in the 4000 block of Swaisland Road, police responded immediately," says RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.

Officers determined multiple items were stolen including a 2004 blue Polaris Sportsman 400cc quad. Police were also given a description of the vehicle associated with the incident.

"Police tracked the vehicle and arrested three male suspects who are known to police. Upon a search of the vehicle several stolen items were uncovered related to the break and enter. The suspects remain in custody," says Watters.

RCMP say they are still searching for some of the missing items, including the quad, "if the public has any information on this incident we ask them to call the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2024-6964.

Cleveland says he puts the total value of stolen items near $15,000. He's already been to RCMP headquarters and he's hoping he gets his quad back.