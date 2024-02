Photo: COSAR

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue helped a person in distress on John's Family Conservancy Regional Park on Thursday night.

Search volunteers were called to the park outside the Upper Mission by police.

“A fire was built, the party of four individuals were rewarmed and first aid was provided until they were able to move,” COSAR said.

“They were then brought out and one individual was transferred to BC Ambulance.”

No additional details were released.