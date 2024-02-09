Metro Kelowna's unemployment rate has doubled in just five months

Photo: pixabay

Metro Kelowna’s unemployment rate in January hit its highest mark in nearly two years.

Just five months removed from its lowest mark ever, the region’s jobless mark jumped nearly half a percent from December to 5.6%, according to Statistics Canada’s labour force survey released on Friday. The rate was just 2.5% in September but has risen substantially every month since.

The last time Metro Kelowna’s unemployment rate was this high was when it was 6.7% in March 2022. The number of people employed in Metro Kelowna last month increased by 2,100 people from December, but the number of unemployed also jumped to 6,400.

The unemployment rate jump was even bigger across the entire Thompson-Okanagan region, going from 3.4% in December to 4.8% in January.

Despite the skyrocketing figures in Metro Kelowna over the last few months, its unemployment rate is now on par with the national average, which dropped a tenth of a percentage point last month to 5.7%. The economy added 37,000 jobs nationally when all was said and done.

Economists believe those numbers mean the Bank of Canada will be in no rush to cut interest rates.

“I would classify the labour market as tighter than expected, but not necessarily stronger than expected,” said Andrew Grantham, CIBC’s executive director of economics.

“That’s because, yes, employment continued to rise a little bit faster than the consensus expected. But it really paled in comparison with the big increase in population.”

Canada’s population of people aged 15 and older grew 0.4% between December and January, far surpassing the 0.2% growth in employment.

B.C. lost 2,600 jobs last month, but its jobless rate fell to 5.4%, which is below the national average and is the fourth lowest among provinces.

The labour market cooled significantly in 2023 as high interest rates weighed on consumer spending and business investment, pushing the unemployment rate up from 5.1 per cent in April to 5.8 per cent in December.

Brendon Bernard, a senior economist with hiring website Indeed, said the unemployment rate doesn’t give the full picture when it comes to the state of the labour market. That’s because it only measures the proportion of unemployed people among those who are actively looking for work.

Statistics Canada’s report emphasized the employment rate, which measures the proportion of the working-age population that’s employed, has been declining for four consecutive months, including in January.

“I think that’s probably a better barometer of the direction of the labour market,” Bernard said.

Even so, the relatively decent state of the labour market suggests to economists that the central bank can take its time when it comes to cutting interest rates.

"Today’s data is certainly not going to speed up the timeline for the Bank of Canada,” Grantham said.

The Canadian economy also appeared to end 2023 on a stronger note than expected.

Statistics Canada reported Wednesday the economy grew 0.2% in November, marking the first expansion in six months.

A preliminary estimate suggests real gross domestic product increased 1.2% on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter, following a decline of a similar magnitude in the third quarter.

Last month, the Bank of Canada opted to hold its key interest rate at 5% and signalled that it’s inching closer to rate cut considerations.

However, governor Tiff Macklem expressed concern about the stickiness of inflation and warned the central bank will be ready to raise rates if price growth doesn't co-operate.

— with files from The Canadian Press