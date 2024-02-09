Truck goes wrong way on Highway 97 near Reid’s Corner

Cindy White

A truck was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 97 in Kelowna Thursday night.

A Castanet reader shared a video showing the white pickup turn onto the highway from Commercial Drive and drive for several hundred metres before it appears the driver realizes they are in the wrong lanes when they see traffic coming towards them.

The truck moves over to the left, narrowly avoiding a collision with an oncoming vehicle, before veering to the right. It then crossed over the median, kicking up dust. Once it’s in the correct lanes, the driver quickly makes a right turn onto Loyd Road.

The video was taken around 10:45 Thursday night.