Kelowna Women's Shelter to host event for International Women's Day

Photo: Pixabay

This International Women’s Day, Kelowna residents are encouraged to come and support the Kelowna Women’s Shelter by attending Stories & Art: No Longer Hidden.

This event will give people in attendance the opportunity to connect with artists and survivors to learn more about the issue of domestic abuse in the community through inspiring and thought-provoking stories of survival.

According to the Kelowna Women's Shelter, 21 stories of domestic abuse were shared by survivors and given to local artists who created works of art in the medium of their choice.

"The stories are portrayed as paintings, poems, songs, or spoken word. All interpretations will be shared at the event, allowing attendees the opportunity to take in art from local artists while gaining an understanding of the resilience of domestic abuse survivors in our community."

The Women's Shelter says this event in honour of International Women’s Day will be inspiring and thought-provoking, while also raising awareness of the very real issue of domestic abuse in our community.

All funds raised will go to support the work of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

International Women's Day takes place on March, 8 and this event will run from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Tickets are priced at $60 and includes appetizers, a glass of wine, art viewings and performing artists.

There are only 65 tickets available and you can get them while they last through EventBrite.