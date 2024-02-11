2nd proposal to Kelowna council for Upper Mission development

Photo: MQN Architects

Kelowna city council will get a chance to weigh in on a second development proposal for Hewetson Court in the Upper Mission.

The development would be situated in an area surrounded on three sides by Kuiper's Peak Mountain Park.

The applicant is seeking to rezone the vacant property from the large lot housing zone to the townhouse housing zone to facilitate a 28-unit development.

A previous attempt to build on the property, part of "The Ponds" neighbourhood, was turned down by council following a public hearing in February of last year.

That proposal sought to construct 31 units on the site. Residents in the area complained of road and traffic issues as well as topographical concerns due to the need for blasting.

Council voted 6-2 against that project.

The latest application includes a mix of single-detached and semi-detached housing in the form of four single-family homes and 12 duplexes.

Back in 2007 the council of the day approved a Neighbourhood 3 Area Structure Plan for The Ponds.

"The plan envisions a logical pattern of development for Neighbourhood 3 that would result in a high quality, attractive and complete community," a staff report indicated.

It goes on to say the ASP anticipated a maximum achievable density in Neighbourhood 3 in the range of 15 to 20 dwelling units per hectare with 30 possible.

The report notes the present proposal in for 15.3 units a hectare.

Staff are supporting the application.