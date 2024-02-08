'We believe in local radio': Vista eager to take over Bell stations in the Okanagan

Cindy White

Bell Media is getting out of the radio business in most communities in the Okanagan.

Its stations in Kelowna are among 45 the company is divesting across the country, along with outlets in Penticton, Vernon, Salmon Arm, Revelstoke and Osoyoos. They’re being sold to Vista Radio, which currently operates nearly 50 stations in three provinces and one territory.

Vista president Bryan Edwards doesn’t think they have bitten off more than they can chew.

“In fact, I have history, personal history, with many of these stations. So I know the markets fairly well and the stations,” he told Castanet.

The deal will need CRTC approval before it can go ahead. Edwards says that could take up to a year.

“That’s always very worrisome for staff, because they don’t know what the future is going to be. It’s an uncomfortable time,” said Edwards. “So, our hope is that we get our message out that we want everybody to come over.

“We believe in local radio. We believe in having live people, where we can. And if anything, we expect to grow the opportunity there.”

He says the Vista model of small and medium market radio continues to be quite successful. He says any changes should be for the improvement of the marketplace.

“Perhaps a little more localization. The good news is we have a lot of time to prepare and plan for that in this interval period.”

Edwards said there would not be wholesale layoffs but didn’t provide specifics.

Bell Media is also ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts.

In an internal memo to Bell Media employees on Thursday, it said news stations such as CTV and BNN Bloomberg would be affected immediately.

The memo said weekday noon newscasts at all CTV stations except Toronto would end. It is also scrapping its 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts on weekends at all CTV and CTV2 stations except Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. Flagship investigative news program W5 will shift from a standalone documentary series to a "multi-platform investigative reporting unit" featured on CTV National News, CTVNews.ca and other news platforms.

Earlier in the day, Bell Media's parent company BCE Inc. announced it was cutting nine per cent of its workforce.

Premier David Eby slammed the corporation when asked about the decision at a news conference on Thursday. He accused Bell of buying up local media outlets like “corporate vampires”.

“They sucked the life out of them, laying off journalists. They have overseen the ‘crapification’ of local media by laying off journalists and now they say it’s no longer economically viable to run these local radio stations?” said Eby as he questioned why the company was allowed to do so in the first place.

The premier added that the impact on BC communities of this “unrestrained corporate greed” is profound.