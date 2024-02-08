Lake Country RCMP investigating hit and run involving pedestrian

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

Lake Country RCMP is investigating a potential hit and run incident involving a pedestrian in the 12000 block of Carr’s Landing Road on Tuesday January 30, 2024.



The incident took place at approximately 6:40 a.m. and has left a Lake Country senior with serious injuries. The senior remains in hospital.



Police are asking anyone who has information about this incident, dash cam footage from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. on January 30, 2024 on Carr’s Landing Road, or home security video facing Carr’s Landing Road to contact Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

You're asked to reference file number 2024-5125.