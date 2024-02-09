Kelowna propose more zoning changes to align with new housing legislation

Photo: City of Kelowna Four-unit development on Bernard Avenue.

Kelowna planning staff will bring forward more zoning changes to align with new provincial legislation around housing density.

Changes to be outlined to council Monday build upon a report presented to council earlier this week and speaks to legislation pertaining to small-scale multi-unit housing and transit oriented areas.

"Staff recommendations include a series of amendments to complement the provincial mandates to ensure practical and sensitive integration within the existing development framework," the report states.

"The changes have been organized into five categories for council's consideration, suburban areas, agricultural and rural zones, core area - infill, transit oriented areas/urban centre zones and definitions.

"The recommended approach to ensure a manageable transition for neighbourhoods, development and the city is to establish core area and suburban area residential zones for implementation of the small-scale multi-unit housing legislation."

Recommended changes to zoning bylaws include allowing up to four units in suburban residential zones, allowing both secondary suites and carriage homes in agricultural and rural zones on lots greater than 10,000 square metres and allowing for up to six units on urban area lots.

The only amendment to the proposed changes would be to use the suburban residential zoning for the heritage conservation area to restrict those properties to four units.

Within the four transit oriented areas defined by the province, new zoning would allow for 12 and six storey buildings with 200 and 400 metres respectively.

The provincial legislation identified Rutland, Orchard Park, Okanagan College and Kelowna General Hospital as the four transit designated areas.

Zoning changes would restrict building heights around the hospital to six storeys so as not to interfere with helicopter flight paths.

Development permits would be required for applications of three or more units to ensure adequate site planning for parking, landscaping and garbage and recycling removal.

Staff indicate as many as 13,400 lots will be affected by suburban area changes with another 11,000 lots affected within urban areas.

However, with lot size limitations within urban areas, it's anticipated only about 2,160 lots would meet size requirements to get to the six-unit limit.

Staff are also recommending maintaining a minimum on-site requirement of one parking stall per unit within the core area be maintained with 1.25 stalls per dwelling in suburban areas.

Around transit oriented areas staff are utilizing an "as the crow flies" approach which resulted in some height boundaries ending mid-block.

In those instances staff recommend extending the height map to the end of the block for practical purposes.

"The recommended approach to the OCP building heights map and zoning text and mapping updates will comply with the provincial legislation while practically implementing Kelowna solutions into those regulations," staff concluded.