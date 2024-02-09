Kelowna restaurants preparing for busy Valentine's Day

Madison Reeve

Restaurants in Kelowna are gearing up for one of their busiest days of the year, Valentine's Day.

The BC Restaurant and Food Association says that with the industry struggling over the last several months, a day like Valentine's Day is much needed.

"Put it this way, by having Valentine's Day on Wednesday, you'd probably see a 30 to 40 percent increase in your sales for that particular day that wouldn't otherwise be there."

"The other side of it being on a Wednesday is that some people might decide that having it on a Wednesday is kind of tough because of work or kids or whatever, so they might just decide to take that Valentine's celebration and put it to the weekend," said Ian Tostenson, association president.

Curious Cafe chef Stephen Hein says people call in to book reservations for the big day at least three weeks in advance.

This year, Curious will be doing a three-course dinner and a Lady and the Tramp-themed event.

"Starting with a salad and antipasto, spaghetti and meatballs to share, and cannoli for dessert," Chef Hein said.

Tostenson says that with people trying to save money due to inflation, this year Valentine's Day may look a little different than normal.

"It used to be really special... you know, Valentine's Day, but now it's just the art of going out and having fun at whatever level, considering the economics we are in right now. Whether it's just out for a casual appetizer or a full-on Italian meal with wine, it covers the gamut," he said.

If you're planning on taking your loved one out for a night on the town, you might want to consider getting on top of a reservation before it's too late.