Alleged Kelowna killer found fit to stand trial, trial will continue later this year

Photo: Madison Reeve The home where the body of Darren Middleton was found on June 17, 2021.

The second-degree murder trial that was interrupted last November when the accused fired her lawyer will continue later this year.

Thursday morning, Justice Carol Ross ruled that Gabriella Sears continues to be fit to stand trial, despite the judge's earlier concerns to the contrary. As a result, the murder trial is expected to resume this summer.

The trial began on Oct. 16, after a lengthy pre-trial evidentiary hearing through this past summer, but on Nov. 8, Sears brought the proceedings to a grinding halt when she announced she wanted to fire her lawyers.

She told the court her lawyers, Jordan Watt and Tom Forss, has been colluding with the Crown, intentionally embarrassing and humiliating her, and bullying and gaslighting her.

While Justice Carol Ross urged Sears to reconsider, she has remained sure about her decision, and Watt and Forss are no longer representing her.

Because of Sears' reasons for firing her lawyers, and a previous diagnosis of bipolar disorder, Justice Ross wanted to ensure Sears remained mentally fit to stand trial, and a fitness hearing was held in Kelowna court Wednesday.

Paranoid

During that hearing, Dr. Johann Brink testified that after a three-hour interview with Sears, it was his opinion that Sears was in fact fit to stand trial. He did say that she appeared paranoid when she spoke about the justice system though.

“She became impatient and irritable when she thought that I did not accept her accounts of events,” Dr. Brink wrote in his report.

“Ms. Sears spoke in a derogatory and paranoid manner about defence counsel, Crown counsel, the judge, the sheriffs, correctional officers and healthcare staff. Her manner indicates a significant degree of paranoia.

“Ms. Sears also believes that Justice Ross is biased based on an alleged comment she claims to have overheard.”

During her interview with Dr. Brink, Sears said she would likely appeal if she were convicted of the murder, telling him: “I'm not guilty.”

Largely because Sears has expressed a willingness to work with her new counsel, Justice Ross ultimately concluded that Sears will be fit to continue with her trial.

Week left of trial

Seventeen days of the judge-alone trial were completed this past fall, and there's an estimated week left in the proceedings. But new defence counsel Mark Swartz will have to get caught up on the case over the next several months, which includes going through roughly 5,000 pages of transcripts from the first part of the trial.

In addition, court time will have to be sorted out between the Crown lawyers David Grabavac and Erin Miller, Swartz and Justice Ross.

Thursday, Grabavac told Justice Ross he's running an upcoming murder trial this spring – Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn's alleged killing of a UBC Okanagan security guard – which may interfere with his ability to complete the Sears' trial. As a result, a new Crown prosecutor may finish the trial in his place.

Counsel will next meet on Feb. 20 to discuss future court dates, but Grabavac suggested trial dates in June or July of this year may be a possibility.

Stabbed and beaten

During the first 17 days of trial, the court heard how Darren Middleton's body was found on the floor of Sears' bathroom in the early hours of June 17, 2021. Middleton had been stabbed multiple times, his skull, jaw and nose were fractured and his genitals had been mutilated. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

A bloodied baseball bat and an X-ACTO knife and folding knife were found near the body.

Sears, a transgender woman, had previously gone by “Dereck.” Middleton’s common-law wife, Brenda Adams testified she and Middleton had known Sears since February 2021 and the accused sometimes did odd jobs for them. She said that just days before Middleton's death, Sears had told them she identified as a woman and went by Gabriella or Gabby.

Prior to the beginning of the trial, Sears' former lawyer Jordan Watt successfully argued that two confessions Sears made to police upon her arrest should be excluded as evidence due to the Kelowna RCMP officers breaching her Charter rights.