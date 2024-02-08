Kelowna RCMP executing search warrant in Rutland

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP have several vehicles parked outside a Falkirk Rd. residence Thursday and have been monitoring the area since Wednesday morning.

Police confirm they are executing a search warrant at a residence on the street as a part of an ongoing investigation.

An officer on site told Castanet the police presence is related to an incident investigation that took place on the Kelowna Rail Trail Wednesday, where RCMP had a portion of the trail taped off and were asking people to stay out of the area.

The Rail Trail was reopened yesterday but police still remain on Falkirk Rd.

RCMP also noted that it's important for people to know there is no concern for public safety in relation to this incident.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available.