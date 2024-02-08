Celebrate the Miracles campaign raises $485,000 for Kelowna General Hospital HART team, JoeAnna's House

Photo: KGH Foundation Members of the HART team with some of the life-saving medical equipment used during patient transport.

The KGH Foundation’s 2023 Celebrate the Miracles campaign has raised more than $485,000.

“Over 810 gifts were made by our generous community to the holiday campaign in support of Kelowna General Hospital and JoeAnna’s House. Every single gift—no matter the size—makes a difference,” states Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

“Our seasonal giving campaign is incredibly important because the funds we receive, for the most part, are undesignated – which means that we can use them to address pressing needs in our hospital and community health sites that might otherwise get overlooked,” explains Allison.

A portion of the money raised will support equipment for Interior Health’s High Acuity Response Team (HART), made up of critical care nurses and respiratory therapists involved in the transport of high acuity patients to KGH from other areas within the region.

“Each year over 1,500 regional patients are transferred by HART teams to specialized care, of which the majority of cases, approximately 750 per year, are transported to KGH,” states Brent Hobbs, HART program director.

He says the number is increasing every year, citing a 20% increase in regional patients to the KGH Cardiac Catheterization Lab over the past decade.

“The value of the HART program cannot be overstated,” says Robyn Goplen, program director of Cardiac Services for IH. “Sometimes transport can take hours and it’s critical that these patients remain stable and under the care of the HART team should any emergency arise.”

Unlike other provincial health regions like Coastal Health or Fraser Health, Interior Health covers a geographic area of almost 216,000 square kilometers, including 16 community hospitals and two tertiary care (or referral) hospitals. When someone is a more rural or remote community needs specialized or advanced care, they have to be transported to a tertiary hospital, like KGH, under the supervision of the HART clinicians.

“This equipment literally helps keep people alive during transport and supports clear communication and faster diagnosis with emergency teams at KGH,” adds Hobbs.

The KGH Foundation is the lead fundraising organization for Kelowna General Hospital and its associated facilities, JoeAnna’s House, and Central Okanagan Hospice House.