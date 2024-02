Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP is no longer searching for 27-year-old Austin Dyllan Connaughton, who was reported missing on February 5, 2024.

"He has been found safely. Police would like to thank the public and local media for their assistance," says an email from RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.

Connaughton was last seen on surveillance cameras at the Queensway bus loop and friends and family were concerned for his well being.