Fire at Belgo Road home undergoing renovations

Photo: Contributed A house went up in flames on Belgo Road Wednesday night.

A home undergoing renovations has been significantly damaged in a late night fire.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Belgo Road around 9 p.m. The first crews on the scene saw heavy, brown smoking coming from the eaves of the home on all sides.

It appeared that the roof system was failing, and the homeowners informed the KFD that there was no one inside, so firefighters did not enter the structure. The decision was made to take a defensive attack strategy and battled the flames from outside.

Three engines, one rescue unit, one tender, a safety unit and a command unit were on scene, for a total of 17 KFD personnel.

There were no injuries.