Kevin Falcon, BC United take questions at Kelowna event

BC United leader Kevin Falcon was in Kelowna Wednesday evening for a town hall, giving residents the opportunity to ask any burning questions they may have before voting.

Falcon has been visiting cities all across the province as a provincial election looms on the horizon.

"We hope to listen and learn because you would be amazed by how much you can learn just by getting out and about and listening to people. And quite frankly, I think not enough politicians do this anymore,” he said.

There were a variety of topics Falcon touched on during the town hall meeting, including housing, affordability, healthcare, agriculture, crime, drugs and more.

“I’m also really concerned when 50 per cent of British Columbia families are $200 a month away from not being able to reach their family budget and that ought to be very concerning. Everywhere I go, every town hall I hold, every time I tour through a business the same thing I keep hearing; young people in particular are packing up and they’re moving to Alberta."

"The reason they’re moving there is housing is cheaper, it’s much more affordable, taxes are way lower, there’s far less red tape."

Several questions at the town hall came from residents in agriculture and the wine industry that are worried about the years ahead. Recent winter deep freezes and Alberta protectionism on wine have rattled the sector.

“We’ve got to have an agricultural industry that says we’ve got to better than just surviving, we want you to thrive," he said, pointing to rising costs of doing business.

"And then you have a government who has introduced or increased 30 new taxes over seven years. That’s your employer health tax, that’s your paid stat holidays, new ones that come in, paid sick days, they keep on adding more costs and putting them on top of you."

He said the Agricultural Land Reserve needs to have "some flexibility."

"Because if you want to have a family farm, why don’t we allow you to have a separate house there for your kids to also live on the family farm and know they can have a future too?” Falcon told the crowd.

"We can’t be talking about this for the next 12 months because many of them won’t survive," he continued, renewing his call for the BC NDP to move to support the sector.

After a pitstop on Kelowna, Kevin Falcon and BC United will now move to Vernon for another town hall taking place on Thursday evening.

The next provincial election will be held on or before Oct. 19, 2024.