Retired surgeon to run for BC United in Kelowna Centre

Photo: Dr. Michael Humer

BC United has announced Dr. Michael Humer will run for the party in the new riding of Kelowna-Centre in the upcoming provincial election.

The retired thoracic surgeon first announced he was seeking the nomination back in October.

"A distinguished physician well known across the province, Dr. Michael Humer brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to public service. With a background in health care and a passion for improving the lives of residents in Kelowna, Dr. Humer's candidacy reflects BC United's dedication to representing the interests and aspirations of all constituents," said BC United in a news release Wednesday.

Having served as a respected physician in the region for over two decades, BC United believes Dr. Humer understands the challenges facing the health care system and the broader issues impacting the community.

"I am honoured to be the BC United candidate for Kelowna Centre. I am deeply committed to addressing the pressing concerns of our community and advocating for policies that will create a brighter future for all residents," said Dr. Humer.

BC United leader Kevin Falcon said Dr. Humer "embodies the values of BC United."

"His commitment to serving the people of Kelowna Centre aligns perfectly with our party's mission to create positive change and build a better future for all British Columbians," said Falcon.

This comes months after MLAs Norm Letnick and Ben Stewart announced that they would not be running in the 2024 election in their respective ridings. The party has already selected Pavneet Singh to run in place of Letnick in Kelowna-Lake Country Coldstream. It is not known who will run in place of Stewart.

Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield has announced she will be seeking re-election.

The next provincial election will be held on or before Oct. 19, 2024.