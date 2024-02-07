Judge to decide if alleged Kelowna murderer is fit to continue trial

Photo: Madison Reeve The home where the body of Darren Middleton was found on June 17, 2021.

A judge will decide Thursday whether an accused Kelowna murderer is fit to stand trial, midway through her trial.

Gabriella Sears has remained behind bars since June 2021, when she was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Darren Middleton in Rutland. Pre-trial evidentiary issues were sorted out through a voir dire this past summer, and the main trial kicked off in October.

On Nov. 8, on what was supposed to be the 18th day of trial, Sears announced she wanted to fire her lawyers Jordan Watt and Tom Forss, claiming they had been colluding with the Crown and were “gaslighting” her.

With an estimated week left in the trial, the allegations threw the trial into disarray. The Crown, defence and Justice Carol Ross held three in-camera hearings through November, where they presumably discussed how to proceed.

Three months later, Watt and Forss are no longer representing Sears, but Justice Ross held a hearing Wednesday to determine if Sears is mentally fit to continue with the trial.

Fit to stand trial: doctor

Dr. Johann Brink, a forensic psychiatrist and professor at UBC, testified at Wednesday's hearing, after previously interviewing Sears. In his report, he ultimately concluded Sears understands the nature and the consequences of the proceedings, and said he believes she's fit to stand trial.

Crown prosecutors David Grabavac and Erin Miller, along with Sears' defence counsel for the hearing, Joe Killoran, also argued Sears was in fact fit to continue with the trial.

This decision will ultimately be made by Justice Ross though.

Dr. Brink did say Sears displayed traits of narcissistic, antisocial and paranoid personality disorders. He said she showed a “significant degree of paranoia” in her concerns about her previous counsel.

“If she were to get new counsel and she again believes this counsel to been engaged in the nefarious activities that she relayed to me, that would mean that the issue is not with any particular counsel, but with any counsel, and that would pose significant challenges to a finding of fitness,” Dr. Brink noted.

Dr. Brink also said Sears appeared “arrogant” in his interview with her, and she appeared to resent answering questions about her mental fitness.

Outbursts in court

During one point in the doctor's testimony, in which he said Sears had told him she hadn't had any prior psychiatric treatment, Sears interrupted him and called him a “liar.”

Sears had another outburst in court later in the day, after her counsel Killoran suggested to the judge that it didn't really matter if Sears' theories about her prior lawyers' collusion with the Crown was the result of paranoid personality disorder or paranoid delusional disorder.

“Or the truth,” Sears interjected. “That's a third option right?”

“Ms. Sears, please, be quiet,” Justice Ross said.

“Enough already alright? Like, wrap it up,” Sears responded.

When could trial restart?

Justice Ross said she would make her ruling on Sears' fitness Thursday morning. If she finds the accused is not fit to stand trial, the Review Board will then decide if Sears should be detained at B.C.'s Forensic Psychiatric Institute.

But if Sears is found to be fit to continue, it's not clear when the trial may continue. The remaining trial dates will have to be sorted out between the Crown, Justice Ross and Sears' new trial lawyer, Mark Swartz.

Swartz will also likely need some time to get caught up in the case. During Wednesday's hearing, Crown prosecutor Grabavac said there will be roughly 5,000 pages of transcripts from the first part of the trial that Swartz will have to review.

If the trial continues, the length of time the case has taken is expected to be an issue at some point. A 2016 Supreme Court of Canada decision, R. v. Jordan, ruled a Supreme Court case must be concluded with 30 months of a charge being laid. That 30-month time-limit in the Sears matter came past-due in December. Any delays in a case that are caused by the accused are not counted in the Jordan time limit, and a judge will likely have to determine how much of the Sears' delays were attributed to her.

If a judge rules Sears' right to a trial within a reasonable amount of time was breached, she may go free, even if she's been convicted.

Body found in bathroom

During the first 17 days of trial, the court heard how Middleton's body was found on Sears' bathroom floor in the early morning hours of June 17, 2021. He had been stabbed multiple times, his skull, jaw and nose were fractured, he suffered brain swelling and his genitals had been mutilated following his death.

Sears, a transgender woman, had previously gone by “Dereck,” but Middleton’s common-law wife, Brenda Adams testified that just days before Middleton's death, Sears had told them she identified as a woman and went by Gabriella or Gabby.

Adams testified she and Middleton had known Sears since February 2021 and the accused sometimes did odd jobs for them.

This past summer, Sears' now-fired defence lawyer Jordan Watt successfully argued for the exclusion of two confessions Sears had made to police.