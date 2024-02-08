Kelowna's Malindi Elmore to share Olympic dream with family

Photo: The Canadian Press

Kelowna marathon runner Malindi Elmore will get a chance to live out an Olympic dream.

Elmore, who will turn 44 next month, learned this week she will be part of the Canadian team competing in the marathon at this summer's Olympics in Paris.

While being thrilled and honoured at being selected to the team, the Paris Olympics will hold a special place for Elmore.

"The last Olympics was such a shell of an Olympics in the middle of COVID with no spectators and then the marathoners were 800 kilometres from Tokyo," Elmore told Castanet News.

"It was a great race and I'm glad I was able to have such a great performance but this will be an Olympic experience to have family and friends there will make it so meaningful."

Paris also happens to be her favourite city.

She qualified for the Olympic marathon team by clocking a personal best of two hours, 23 minutes and 30 seconds in Berlin last September. The time was just 18 seconds off the Canadian record of 2:23.12 established by Surrey's Natasha Wodak in Berlin the year previous.

Elmore says the Paris marathon course, which starts at city hall before winding its ways southeast to Versailles, is said to be the most difficult marathon course every designed for an Olympic games.

"It's twice the elevation gain as the Boston Marathon, which is notoriously hard.

"I think it's 480 metres of elevation with some grades 13 per cent which is like going up Wilden or Dilworth."

In order to prepare, Elmore and her husband Graham Hood—himself a world class middle distance runner—will fly to Paris next week to check out and run the course.

"We are going to run it and do a bunch of recon and try and prepare as best we can. It's an opportunity to get a competitive advantage over people who may not prepare for the conditions of the course."

Elmore says she has already started some hill training in preparation and will definitely train given the conditions the runners will endure. That includes both road work and work in the weight room.

"It's 15 km flat then there are two sets of hills over the next 16 km and the last 12 km is flat again so, you're right, it is preparing for that demand then running flat and fast when your legs have just gone through climbing," said Elmore.

The Olympic course also has historic significance. It's the same route travelled during the "Women's March on Versailles" in 1789 during the French Revolution.

"While it will be very difficult I will bear in mind what people did 300 or 400 years ago under much worse conditions and the reason why they were marching out to Versailles."

The march was organized by women in the marketplace of Paris over the high price and limited availability of bread.

The women's marathon is the final event of the Paris Olympics, scheduled for the morning of Aug. 11.