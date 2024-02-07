Juno-nominated jazz artist playing Rotary Centre for the Arts

Photo: Contributed

In commemoration of Black History Month, Rotary Centre for the Arts will be hosting jazz artist Dominique Fils-Aimé as part of its special events lineup.

Known for her exploration of African-American musical influences, Fils-Aimé invites the audience on a soulful journey into the roots of her music.

Her latest album, "Our Roots Run Deep," was nominated Wednesday for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year for a 2024 Juno Award.

Hailing from Montreal, the versatile singer-songwriter captivates with her radiant voice and a compelling message of empathy.

The performance will take place on Wednesday, February 21.

“Much of Dominique’s music explores African American history and the music that has come out of that history. She expertly fuses elements of soul, R&B, jazz, and blues while always maintaining a modern vibe. Her songs can be dark, but never sullen; joyous, though not saccharine; and always honest," said Andrew Stauffer, theatre programming director.



To purchase tickets, visit: https://rotarycentreforthearts.com/events/event/165002.