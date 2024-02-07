Kelowna police looking for man missing since Monday

Photo: RCMP Austin Dyllan Connaughton

Kelowna RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating a man missing since Monday.

Police say Austin Dyllan Connaughton, 27, was last seen on surveillance cameras at the Queensway bus loop on Monday.

Friends and family are concerned for his well being.

Connaughton is described as:

Indigenous male

five-foot-10, 177 pounds

Curly brown hair

Brown eyes

A scruffy beard

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a red rose on the front.

If you come in contact with Mr. Connaughton or know of his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-6321.