Driver in Lake Country gets snowy surprise

Contributed

A motorist in Lake Country posted a dashcam video to a local Facebook group reminding other drivers to clear the snow off their car roof.

The video shared with Castanet by Chris Schick shows a wall of snow coming off the roof of a van when it came to a stop at the corner of Main Street and Pollard Road. The snow slides onto the windshield of the vehicle, almost completely obscuring the view of the person behind the wheel.

Despite the windshield being covered, the driver still made a left-hand turn.

The incident was captured at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Schick says the other driver pulled over right after making the turn to clear the snow off their vehicle.