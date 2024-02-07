Ballet Kelowna double bill presents pair of world premieres

Madison Reeve

Ballet Kelowna is back at it with Turning Point, a double bill featuring two world premieres at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Feb. 16 and 17.

Guest Canadian choreographer Robert Stephen has been working hard on a new creation for ballet over the last several weeks.

"It's called Mustard. It is a new work that is adapted from a play by Toronto-based playwright Kat Sandler, and it follows the story of a childhood imaginary friend who outstays his welcome in the human world, and hilarity and chaos ensue along the way," Stephen said.

The story of Mustard takes place within a family home.

"We are very fortunate to have some moving set pieces on the stage. We have a kitchen table and chairs, and we have a bedroom with a window for the teenage daughter to sneak in and out of. Hopefully, all these set pieces will give a lot of clarity to the story," Stephen added.

The world premiere of Delicate Fire, a contemporary exploration of mythology, will also be performed by Ballet Kelowna.

A former first soloist with the National Ballet of Canada, Stephen most recently performed in Germany as a member of Gauthier Dance // Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart.

He has choreographed two previous works for Ballet Kelowna: Celestial Mechanics in 2021 and In the Light of the Waking Sun in 2022.

Tickets and information are available at balletkelowna.ca.