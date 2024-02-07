Lake Country firefighters surprise grads at drive-thru breakfast

Contributed

Students and parents taking part in a grad fundraiser at George Elliot Secondary got a surprise Tuesday morning.

A line of fire trucks from the Lake Country Fire Department showed up for their drive-thru breakfast event. Parent Leanna Prudhomme post a video on the Lake Country - one community Facebook group thanking the firefighters for supporting the students and donating.

The drive-thru breakfast is one of the major fundraisers for the 147 George Elliot students set to graduate this year.

“Every year, the graduating class parents rally and try and do some fundraisers to lower the cost of prom,” explains Prudhomme, whose son is graduating this year. “Because there’s a cost to the commencement ceremony, the graduation ceremony, there’s a cost to them buying their gowns and suits and getting their hair down, and there’s a cost to the rentals of the food, the events.

“So we try to lower the cost because the cost of a ticket could be $200 and up, per kid, and a lot of kids can’t afford that, let alone their dress and everything else.”

She says more than $2,100 was raised during the Tuesday drive-thru breakfast.