Police tape, RCMP close rail trail, RCMP say 'stay out of the area'

Photo: Rob Gibson Rail trail crime scene

The Kelowna RCMP have closed a portion of the rail trial Wednesday morning.

Castanet reporter Rob Gibson says multiple RCMP cruisers are on the scene and police tape has been put up.

Police are asking the public to stay off the rail trail between Dilworth Drive and the west end of Leathead Road.

The main focus of the incident appears to be located near the pedestrian bridge linking the rail trail to Enterprise Way and Jenkins Street.

"There is no risk to the public at this time. The RCMP expect to be on-scene for the remainder of today and we ask the public remain patient during this time. There will be no further updates during this event," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer.