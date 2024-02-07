Traffic moving again after pedestrian struck at Gordon and KLO

Photo: Rob Gibson The scene of the collision at Gordon and KLO was cleared shortly after 8 a.m.

UPDATE 8:25 a.m.

A witness says the pedestrian was struck at approximately 7:15 a.m.

Photos of the scene appear to show that the victim was in the crosswalk when they were hit.

Castanet has contacted the Kelowna RCMP asking for more details on the collision.



UPDATE 8:17 a.m.

The scene of the pedestrian collision at KLO Road and Gordon Drive has been cleared.

Traffic is moving again through the intersection.

ORIGINAL 7:58 a.m.

Traffic is blocked at the intersection of KLO Road and Gordon Drive Wednesday morning.

A Castanet reader says a pedestrian has been struck in the intersection.

It appears all westbound traffic on KLO Road is stopped and northbound Gordon is also impacted.