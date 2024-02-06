DriveBC says one eastbound lane closed on Highway 97C after crash

Photo: DriveBC
One eastbound lane on the Okanagan Connector has closed due to a vehicle incident, DriveBC says.
One eastbound lane of Highway 97C has closed Tuesday night due to a crash.
DriveBC said the vehicle incident took place along the Okanagan Connector, between the Pennask Summit and Brenda Mine Road.
“Crews on scene, pass with caution,” DriveBC said.
??#BCHwy97C A vehicle incident has the eastbound right lane BLOCKED approximately 3.5 kms west of Brenda Mines Rd. Crews on scene. Pass with caution. #KelownaBC #Merritt— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 7, 2024
??For more info:https://t.co/nboYhv7Ob5 pic.twitter.com/1F397SRGWp