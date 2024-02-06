227672
Kelowna  

DriveBC says one eastbound lane closed on Highway 97C after crash

One eastbound lane of Highway 97C has closed Tuesday night due to a crash.

DriveBC said the vehicle incident took place along the Okanagan Connector, between the Pennask Summit and Brenda Mine Road.

“Crews on scene, pass with caution,” DriveBC said.

