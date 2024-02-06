DriveBC says Highway 97C eastbound lane has reopened after crash

Photo: DriveBC One eastbound lane on the Okanagan Connector has closed due to a vehicle incident, DriveBC says.

UPDATE: 10:29 p.m.

DriveBC reports Highway 97C eastbound is clear after one lane was closed earlier Tuesday evening due to a vehicle incident.

ORIGINAL: 8:47 p.m.

One eastbound lane of Highway 97C has closed Tuesday night due to a crash.

DriveBC said the vehicle incident took place along the Okanagan Connector, between the Pennask Summit and Brenda Mine Road.

“Crews on scene, pass with caution,” DriveBC said.