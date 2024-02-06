228944
Kelowna  

DriveBC says Highway 97C eastbound lane has reopened after crash

All lanes clear on Hwy 97C

- | Story: 471132

UPDATE: 10:29 p.m.

DriveBC reports Highway 97C eastbound is clear after one lane was closed earlier Tuesday evening due to a vehicle incident.

ORIGINAL: 8:47 p.m.

One eastbound lane of Highway 97C has closed Tuesday night due to a crash.

DriveBC said the vehicle incident took place along the Okanagan Connector, between the Pennask Summit and Brenda Mine Road.

“Crews on scene, pass with caution,” DriveBC said.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News